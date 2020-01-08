Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.00, 15,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 289,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
