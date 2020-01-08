Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.00, 15,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 289,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

