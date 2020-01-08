Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.61

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.61 and last traded at $113.62, with a volume of 31813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

