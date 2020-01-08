Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $61,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. 1,660,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

