Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.76

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and traded as low as $19.52. Altagas shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 349,294 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altagas Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth bought 5,000 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at C$112,613.60.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

