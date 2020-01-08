Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.11. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 100 shares.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Altisource Asset Management worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.