AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

AMADY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. 40,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

