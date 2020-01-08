American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.20

Media coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s ranking:

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 7,135,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

