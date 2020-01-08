Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 7.7%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 586,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 469,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

USAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 49.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

