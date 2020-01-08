Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 7.7%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 586,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 469,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
USAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million.
About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
