AmonD Price Tops $0.0016 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One AmonD token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. AmonD has a market cap of $945,873.00 and $82,389.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00181665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01428990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00118520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,903,377 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

