Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 29,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.