Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $37.27. 173,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 128,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.