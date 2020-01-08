Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to announce $142.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.18 billion to $144.19 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $525.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.48 billion to $530.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $540.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $538.18 billion to $546.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

