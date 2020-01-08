Analysts Expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.