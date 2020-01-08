Analysts Expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). Ferroglobe reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 229,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

