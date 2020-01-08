Analysts Expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to announce $212.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.80 million. National Beverage reported sales of $220.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year sales of $962.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $967.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $932.15 million, with estimates ranging from $892.80 million to $971.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Beverage by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Beverage by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 446,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Beverage by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,786. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.27. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

