Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target at $48.89

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

