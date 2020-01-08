Anoncoin Price Up 35.6% This Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $54,912.00 and $44.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

