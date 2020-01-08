Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

ATEX stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Anterix has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 143,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,133.82. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 281,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,121,413. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

