Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from to . Oppenheimer currently has a buy rating on the stock. 4,003,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the previous session’s volume of 834,200 shares.The stock last traded at $39.10 and had previously closed at $38.73.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

