Apexium Financial LP Acquires New Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 132.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CBZ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 5,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $252,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $159,010.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,883.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,279,219. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.