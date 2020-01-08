Apexium Financial LP Buys New Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Cable One comprises approximately 5.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,339.60.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,614 shares of company stock worth $2,283,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,551.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $828.75 and a 1 year high of $1,570.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,519.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,329.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

