Apexium Financial LP Invests $252,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,263,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 53.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,920,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,153,000 after buying an additional 1,011,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.51. 379,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,439. The firm has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.