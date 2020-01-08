Apexium Financial LP Invests $530,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.45. 5,936,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,161. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

