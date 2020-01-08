Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 27,121 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.34.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,463,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,871,744. The firm has a market cap of $316.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

