APIS (APIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $168,224.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, APIS has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market cap of $4.95 million and $168,224.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.