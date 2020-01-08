Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company.

ARI stock remained flat at $$18.19 on Wednesday. 75,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4,604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

