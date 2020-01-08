Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

