Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

