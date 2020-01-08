Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,721. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.