Aragon Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $67,108.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00006895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit and AirSwap.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00181665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01428990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00118520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.