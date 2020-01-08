Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.00

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 149526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arvinas by 276.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

