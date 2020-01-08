Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.00

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 149526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arvinas by 276.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit