Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,445. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

