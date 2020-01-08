Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGGY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

