Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 4,736 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 2,500,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,619. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.