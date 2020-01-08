Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 80,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHM stock remained flat at $$49.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 376,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

