Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.12. 5,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,875. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $116.71 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
