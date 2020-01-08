Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.12. 5,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,875. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $116.71 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.