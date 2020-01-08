At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Up 8.1%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.49, 3,103,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,518,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair cut At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $351.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 294,783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 170,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

