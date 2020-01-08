ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $4,215.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 42% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00569437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009881 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000208 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.