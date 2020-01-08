Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275,873 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $37,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,691. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.39 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

