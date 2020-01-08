Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) Trading Down 2.6%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 24,918 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other Aurora Labs news, insider Norman Ashton acquired 150,000 shares of Aurora Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00 ($27,659.57).

About Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D)

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit