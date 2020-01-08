Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) Trading Down 2.6%

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 24,918 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other Aurora Labs news, insider Norman Ashton acquired 150,000 shares of Aurora Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00 ($27,659.57).

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

