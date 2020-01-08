Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to announce sales of $100.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the highest is $100.50 million. Avalara posted sales of $76.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $374.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $375.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.21 million, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $472.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 710,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,745. Avalara has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $95,208.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,438. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,568,000 after buying an additional 1,992,677 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,165,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,007,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,692,000 after buying an additional 521,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avalara by 265.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after buying an additional 1,260,765 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

