Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.49. Aware shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 23,108 shares trading hands.

AWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Aware alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 63,699 shares of company stock worth $188,639 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.