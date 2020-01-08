Azbit (AZ) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Azbit token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BW.com and Hotbit. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $969,820.00 and $52,363.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.03 or 0.06019615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official website is azbit.com

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.