BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 685 ($9.01).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BAE Systems to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 631.40 ($8.31).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA opened at GBX 589.60 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 549.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.