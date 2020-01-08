Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.93 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.81), approximately 354,676 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.83).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.59.

In other Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust news, insider Graham Paterson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,835.04).

