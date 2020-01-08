Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €172.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €172.00 ($200.00) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAF. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

EPA:SAF traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €137.15 ($159.48). The company had a trading volume of 394,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €144.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €137.21. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

