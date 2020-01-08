BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.54

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and traded as high as $42.64. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 508,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $182.72 million and a P/E ratio of 69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.31.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

