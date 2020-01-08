Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41), RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,921,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,261. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

