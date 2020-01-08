Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.52

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $34.53. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 132,293 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

