BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU) Shares Up 0.5%

BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.22 and last traded at C$43.00, 36,182 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 76,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.36.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.